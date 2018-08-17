Unhealthy smoky air blankets Northwest

Vehicles in eastbound traffic on Interstate 90 drive through smoke-filled air, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. Public-health officials continued to warn of unhealthy air across many parts of the Pacific Northwest as wildfires sent thick smoke across the region, and the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of Central and Eastern Washington and northern Idaho through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)