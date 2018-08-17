Turkey braces for hard times amid currency crisis, US spat

Analysts question the effectiveness of any Turkish boycott of U.S. goods and view Turkey's tit-for-tat taxes — imposed Wednesday on American exports, including cars, tobacco and alcohol — as mostly symbolic because they have relatively little value to a global trade giant engaged in similar disputes with China and other major economies. But the Turkish government's framing of its problems as an epic battle for sovereignty against outside enemies, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump, resonates among core supporters, even as fears grow that further falls of the Turkish lira could threaten bankruptcies among Turkish firms carrying high foreign currency debt.