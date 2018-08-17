Trump team takes aim at Omarosa book, threatens legal action against publisher

(CNN) - Fired White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman's publisher is facing legal threats from President Donald Trump’s lawyer about her upcoming tell-all book.
Her publisher said Trump “does not have a viable legal claim” CNN reported.
Manigault Newman was originally sent a letter from Charles Harder, a lawyer for the Trump campaign. The exact contents of the letter have not been revealed.
But publisher Simon and Schuster responded with a letter of their own, written by outside counsel Elizabeth McNamara, reading in part:
“Your letter recounts at great length the details of a non-disclosure agreement between former White House Senior Staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman’s and the Trump Campaign (the “NDA”), and threatens that publication of Ms. Manigault-Newman’s book … My clients will not be intimidated by hollow legal threats and have proceeded with publication of the Book as scheduled.”
The president was silent when the topic was broached on Thursday.
"Is it appropriate for you to punish your critics, Mr. President?” a reporter asked.
"We're finished. Let's go,” the president’s aides said after the question.
Manigault Newman also released another tape on Thursday, this one a recording of the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, offering her a role in the 2020 campaign.
In the tape, Lara Trump offers Manigault Newman an undefined role as long as she kept things “positive.”
"It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you've got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can't have - we got to -,” Lara Trump says on the tape. "Everything, everybody, positive, right?"
That conversation happened after a December interview where Manigault Newman said she'd seen things in the White House that made her uncomfortable.
She said she saw that call as “an attempt to buy my silence.”
In a statement, Lara Trump denied Manigault Newman’s account, claiming the job offer was made before she was aware of “gross violations of ethics and integrity” that led to Omarosa’s departure from the White House.
