The thrill and the truth of Aretha Franklin

She was rarely off the charts in 1967 and 1968 and continued to click in the early 1970s with the funky "Rock Steady" and other singles and such acclaimed albums as the intimate "Spirit in the Dark." Her popularity faded during the decade, but revived in 1980 with a cameo appearance in the smash movie "The Blues Brothers" and her switch to Arista Records, run by her close friend Clive Davis. Franklin collaborated with such pop and soul artists as Luther Vandross, Elton John, Whitney Houston and George Michael, with whom she recorded a No. 1 single, "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)." Her 1985 album "Who's Zoomin' Who" received some of her best reviews and included such hits as the title track, a phrase she came up with herself, and "Freeway of Love."