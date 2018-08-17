3 teens charged in robberies at Decatur retirement home, park

About an hour later, police were dispatched to the Cedar Springs Retirement Center at 2505 Spring Ave. in reference to another robbery. The victim said he was inside his residence when he heard a loud knock on his door. He said he opened the door and did not see anyone standing there. He said that when he walked back into his bedroom, there were four males armed with handguns. Three of them reportedly had their faces covered with bandanas while the other had his face uncovered. Police said they robbed the resident, ransacked his room, and took several items.