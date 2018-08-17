3 teens charged in robberies at Decatur retirement home, park

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Multiple teenagers have been arrested in a string of robberies in Decatur.
Decatur police the first report was at about 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Officers said the victim told them he was at Wilson Morgan Park at 300 Beltline Road when four male juveniles approached him and were all armed with handguns. He said the suspects threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them his money. The victim said he pulled out his stun gun for protection, and the suspects fled the scene.
About an hour later, police were dispatched to the Cedar Springs Retirement Center at 2505 Spring Ave. in reference to another robbery. The victim said he was inside his residence when he heard a loud knock on his door. He said he opened the door and did not see anyone standing there. He said that when he walked back into his bedroom, there were four males armed with handguns. Three of them reportedly had their faces covered with bandanas while the other had his face uncovered. Police said they robbed the resident, ransacked his room, and took several items.
During the investigation, 16-year-old Javion Tyree Hine was positively identified by both victims. A 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old male were also developed as suspects.
Felony warrants were obtained for Hine on Aug. 13. The warrants were for two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree burglary.
Hine was located at his residence the next day and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Decatur Police Department where he was formally charged. Hine was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $180,000 bond.
Police said Hine was charged as an adult.
Detectives arrested the 15-year-old and 13-year-old on Aug. 15. They were both subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree burglary. They were transported to the Tuscumbia Juvenile Detention Facility.
Police said they expect more arrests in this case.
