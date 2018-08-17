Shipwreck from only WWII battle in America found off Alaska

In this July 17, 2018 photo provided by Project Recover, project engineer Andy Nager and archaeologist Andrew Pietruszka ready a pole-mounted multibeam sonar unit for survey as they search for the stern of the destroyer USS Abner Read in the waters off Kiska Island, Alaska. The Abner Read hit a mine left by the Japanese after they abandoned Kiska Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands in 1943, ripping the stern off. But the ship never sank and was refitted and returned to duty. Now, 75 years after the ship's stern broke off, it has been located off Kiska by a team of scientists funded by the U.S. government. (Project Recover via AP)