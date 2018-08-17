Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

FILE - In this June 22, 2012 file photo, a smoker extinguishes a cigarette in an ash tray in Sacramento, Calif. If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may seem like you’re trading one set of health problems for another. But a new U.S. study released on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 finds you’re still better off in the long run. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)