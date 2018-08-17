Storm chances continue into weekend

Overnight we could see a few passing showers under a mostly cloudy sky. We will wake up to cloudy and muggy conditions Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.
Saturday looks to start out mostly cloudy with just a few showers in the area. Storm chances will likely peak late Saturday afternoon and fade away in the evening. The chance for a 3-6 hour rain delay has dissipated some based on current forecast guidance. There does remain the potential for some 1-3 hour rain delays Saturday afternoon and evening.
More of the same for Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the 70s. We are still expecting a noticeable cooldown to move in Wednesday. Much drier air will move in behind a cold front early Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday – Friday of next week. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s with some areas possibly dropping into the upper 50s early Thursday.