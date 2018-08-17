Storm chances continue into weekend

More of the same for Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the 70s. We are still expecting a noticeable cooldown to move in Wednesday. Much drier air will move in behind a cold front early Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday – Friday of next week. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s with some areas possibly dropping into the upper 50s early Thursday.