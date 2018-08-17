Residents react negatively to decision to nix ‘Dixie’ at Arab football games

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - There’s a lot of community reaction in Arab after the city’s school superintendent nixed “Dixie” from the band’s playlist for football games.
Superintendent John Mullins says after 50 years, it’s time for a change. Mullins said the ethnic diversity of the school is growing. With a new coach, band director, and new stadium, he says, now is the time to do it.
“I take responsibility for it. We are a school district that is blessed with a lot of support for our community. I understand this is not a popular decision but I hope that people can accept the rationale for which we are making it and I hope that the support for our band, our football team, our students, and our school district will continue to be as strong as it has been in the past,” said Mullins.
For Gabrielle Leak, “Dixie” has a special meaning. Having served as drum major just over a year ago, life without “Dixie” is hard to imagine.
“That was like a staple of the band. When I think Arab, that’s what I think of,” said Leak, a 2017 Arab High graduate.
So for her, life without “Dixie” at Arab football games is just hard to imagine.
“They all rush out onto the field and ‘Dixie’ is playing. Everybody’s excited so that will be really strange not having that,” said Leak.
The decision to end playing the song isn’t sitting well with some.
“It was the worst that I know of that’s ever happened in Arab,” said Arab resident Stacy Lee George.
For Lee George, it’s an issue that’s kept him up at night. George says it’s about two things, tradition and heritage.
“He should understand that certain things you don’t mess with and in ‘Dixie,’ you don’t mess with ‘Dixie,’” said George.
School board president Wayne Trimble is quoted as supporting the decision in the Arab Tribune but our calls to him have not were not returned.
School board member Susan LeSueur declined an on-camera interview but said she supports Mullins' decision.
On an issue like this, it’s sometimes like a football game in that which side can dig their heels in the deepest.
"'Dixie' will not be on the ballot when we vote for a new fight song. There is no plan to reverse this decision,” said Mullins.
But George said, “He needs to apologize for it and he needs to reverse it. If he doesn’t I will work until I get his job.”
The fight now goes to the Arab city school board. George has said he’s already asked to speak at the next school board meeting. That meeting is planned for Aug. 30.
