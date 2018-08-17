Record-breaking fire tornado killed California firefighter

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018, file photo, a photo of Redding Fire Department firefighter Jeremy Stoke, who was killed in the Carr Fire, is shown at a makeshift, roadside memorial in Redding, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says in a report that Redding firefighter Stoke died July 26, 2018, after he was enveloped in seconds by a fire tornado with a base the size of three football fields and winds up to 165 miles an hour. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)