Notes of support pour in for 2 who started California blaze

In this Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 photo, Rachel Pilli poses at the Care Net Pregnancy Center in Redding, Calif. A couple whose flattened trailer tire reportedly started a massive fire in Northern California has received hundreds of cards and letters with supportive messages telling them not to feel guilty. The outpouring of support for an 81-year-old man and his wife started after Rachel Pilli posted a message Sunday on Facebook offering to forward compassionate messages to the couple. (Jessica Skropanic/Record Searchlight via AP)