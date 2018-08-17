Mother whisks kids out of toy vehicle just before it bursts into flames

BOSTON (WBZ/CNN) - A Massachusetts mother saved her children's lives after rushing to pull them out of a toy car moments before it went up in flames.
The fire consumed a child's toy electric vehicle. Just moments before Michelle Kline’s two kids were in it.
"I think that was the really scary thing because they were buckled in and they are both little so neither of them could have gotten themselves out,” Kline said.
Fortunately, Kline, was feet away as her kids started driving up the small hill in her neighbor's yard.
"It was just kind of that kind of hot electrical smell and I saw some smoke coming out of the little hood,” she said.
She rushed over and got her 16-month-old and 3-year-old out of the vehicle.
She said within two minutes the toy was charred.
The Klines recently bought the $500 “Sportrax Awesome XL Model” as a birthday present.
Kline said the manufacturer wouldn't talk with them, but did talk with the fire inspector.
"They did say to the fire inspector that they did put in a lot of failsafes into the car to sort of protect people from this happening, which is again, part of the reason why we did purchase this car,” she said.
North Andover Fire Chief Bill McCarthy said it appears the fire started where the batteries are located. But it's hard to tell because there's not much left.
Concerned about this happening to other children, the department notified the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fire marshal, the distributor and manufacturer.
"Just to see if this is an isolated incident with this one particular vehicle or is it a potential issue that it's happened somewhere else,” McCarthy said.
The Kline kids, meanwhile, are OK.
"Last night when he was going to bed, he said good night to his jeep on the front lawn,” Michelle Kline said.
They are now relegated to playing with the old school pedal bike.
Copyright 2018 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.