Missing Guntersville woman’s mother speaks

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A desperate search continues for a Guntersville woman who’s been missing for nearly two months.
Kendra Rae Bayless disappeared right after being hospitalized for a physical assault. Her mother, who lives in California, spoke exclusively with WAFF 48 News about her daughter’s disappearance for the first time.
“No matter what, she would contact me at least enough to say, ‘Hey mom, I’m alive,’ or ‘Hey mom, how you doing?’ And that’s it. And now there’s been nothing at all. I have not heard anything,” said Kimberly Gage.
Gage said the last time she spoke to her daughter was on June 28, one day before she wast last seen at the Guntersville library and three days after Guntersville police say her boyfriend assaulted her.
Gage said she mainly communicated with her daughter through texts and the last ones she received were disturbing.
“She sent me a message saying, ‘Hey mama, I’m not doing good.’ And then she told me that David had beat her or I guess as she put that her boyfriend had beat her. And that she was going to the hospital,” said Gage.
That message was on June 25, the day that Bayless was beaten so severely she ran to the Guntersville Piggly Wiggly to get help. Guntersville police went to the hospital to take a statement.
Gage said this was not the first time her daughter had been beaten by her boyfriend.
She was beat again on June 3. She thought she had a broken arm.
Gage said that her daughter was ready to come live with them in California.
She has a message to everyone that has helped with the search efforts and for Bayless if she is watching.
“I want to thank everybody so much, I can’t be out there. And it means so much to our family. All the information everybody is giving, thank you, please don’t stop,” she said. “Kendra, if you hear this, we love you. We want you home. We all need you.”
Another public search for Bayless is set for Aug. 25.
