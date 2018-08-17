Madison County sheriff requests $4M budget

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the county commission for more money in the upcoming fiscal year.
Sheriff Blake Dorning laid out exactly what they need it for at a press conference Thursday. Jail operations is the sheriff’s main concern.
Currently, the Madison County jail is not at capacity, however, they don’t have the money to properly run it. Therefore, the sheriff is asking for $4 million from the county commission in order to fund jail operations and other department finances.
Dorning said they aren’t asking for a lot. They just need an adjustment. An adjustment, according to him, that is needed. He said lawmakers and officials are pushing for the growth of the Tennessee Valley, and with that push, more resources on the street are needed.
Right now, the Madison County jail has 1,065 inmates. However, the jail only has money to care for, feed and protect about 850.
This year’s budget was based off the previous years’ number of inmates.
“It’s our job to apprehend them and incarcerate them as humanly as possible and deal with them and their physical issues and medical issues,” Dorning said.
This is where the costs lie, according to the sheriff. He said they just want to have the money to be able to maintain reasonable care for all inmates.
The sheriff told WAFF 48 News that he’s proud of the service they’re providing to the county. He just wants to be able to continue it.
“The Huntsville Police Department, Madison City Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, I’m gonna tell you, per capita, does a better job of catching bad people than any other agencies in the country, and I’ll put that up against anybody," he said.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.