Judge finds conspiracy to kill Kim with VX, women to testify

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is escorted by police as she leaves after court hearing at Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Doan and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who are on trial in the assassination of the North Korean leader's half brother have told the court they will testify in their defense. The women are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face last year. They have said they thought it was a prank. A judge ruled Thursday the women should begin entering their defense. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)