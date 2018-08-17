Hazel Green Trojans season preview

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - Hazel Green has a new coach, new culture, and a new season to try and return to the playoffs.
Will Wagnon is gone. Smitty Grider is in. Smitty comes from Park Crossing High School in Montgomery where he started the program back in 2014. 38-9 overall record and 4-3 in the playoffs. His program went 10-2 last season. Can he work his magic in north Alabama?
“Well our offensive line has been our point of concern for us. One player on our offensive line, Chris Carter, that has played significant amount of time in a varsity game. So there’s a lot of new faces. We got a sophomore, a guy that was just a kicker only last year. But you know, they’ve come a long way. They’ve been getting better every day. Really hard of all their hard work they’ve put in with their coach, coach Davis. Those guys have made the most improvement out of anyone on the team,” said Grider
The Trojans haven’t reached the playoffs since 2015. Hopefully, a new coaching staff can change that. Only two wins a season ago, the Trojans face Grissom on Aug. 24.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.