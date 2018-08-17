Hazel Green Trojans season preview

“Well our offensive line has been our point of concern for us. One player on our offensive line, Chris Carter, that has played significant amount of time in a varsity game. So there’s a lot of new faces. We got a sophomore, a guy that was just a kicker only last year. But you know, they’ve come a long way. They’ve been getting better every day. Really hard of all their hard work they’ve put in with their coach, coach Davis. Those guys have made the most improvement out of anyone on the team,” said Grider