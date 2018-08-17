Federal agency issues proposals for downsized Utah monuments

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump holds up a signed proclamation to shrink the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. The U.S. government is issuing draft proposals for how it would like to manage two national monuments in Utah that were significantly downsized by President Donald Trump in 2017 in a move that angered conservation and tribal groups and triggered lawsuits. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)