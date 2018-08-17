Eagles face Patriots again, this time in preseason

Aaron Rodgers is expected to get the start and see his first action in a preseason game. In fact, it will be the first time that the two-time NFL MVP will play in any game at home since Sept. 28 against the Chicago Bears. He broke his collarbone on Oct. 15 at Minnesota, and his only appearance after that was on Dec. 17 at Carolina. Whether or how much Rodgers goes against the Steelers may depend on the availability of dependable left tackle David Bakhtiari, who came back to practice this week following an ankle injury.