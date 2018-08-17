Dollar General, first chain retail store in Triana, to hold grand opening Saturday

TRIANA, AL (WAFF) - Triana native Mary Caudle says the town has grown a lot since she first took the office of mayor 10 years ago. She says the population has tripled to nearly 2,500.
Triana has been working to land its first chain store, Dollar General, for almost nine years.
"We had decided in order for us to attract different business and everything. That we needed to have rooftops and everything order for them to come and be profitable and everything," said Caudle.
The mayor says they have added 754 new homes since 2008 and are averaging about 71 new homes a month.
The new 9,000 square foot Dollar General store has been open for business a few weeks now. They’ll have their grand opening on Saturday.
At full capacity, the store means 10 new jobs for the area.
Sussie Bass has lived in Triana for nearly 25 years. She is excited about the growth and the town’s first chain store because for her it means less traveling to get essential items.
“Oh man, let me tell you something. I love that, because look here we have to go way up there on 20 to get whatever you want. And right down here, little step, you got it,” said Bass.
Bass says she enjoys the store and can't wait to go back.
"Been one time and I'm gonna go another time to when I get some money," added Bass.
So what’s next for Triana? According to Caudle, they have a lot in the works to make the town more attractive to new businesses and residents...
“We’re doing some work on the town hall and then we gonna re-do the community center area. We have new pavilion down at the dock. And you know we’re gonna do different things, we already revitalized the park,” added Caudle.
