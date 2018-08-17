Detroit residents remember Aretha Franklin, impact on city

"Few people in the history of our city have been as universally loved or left as indelible a mark as Aretha," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "From the time her father gave Aretha her start in the New Bethel choir, it was clear to everyone how special she was. She was a performer without peers. Throughout her extraordinary life and career, she earned the love — and yes, the respect — of millions of people, not just for herself and for women everywhere, but for the city she loved so dearly and called home."