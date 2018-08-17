Change of venue denied in Roy Moore lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court won’t transfer a defamation lawsuit against former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore by a woman who says he molested her decades ago.
On Friday, the court today denied Moore’s request to have the case heard in Etowah County instead of Montgomery.
Leigh Corfman has accused Moore of sexually molesting her decades ago when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations.
Corfman filed a lawsuit against Moore and his campaign, saying they defamed her as they denied the accusations during the Senate race.
Moore responded to the decision with the following statement:
"Because I have denied Leigh Corfman’s allegations of sexual misconduct, I will now be forced to try this case in a county where the supposed event did not occur, where she does not live, and where there exists no evidence or witnesses to prove anything. This is ridiculous!
The Court itself admits venue is proper in either county. Should not the case be tried in the county where we both live and where her reputation and character are well known? She herself has said: ‘There is no one here [Gadsden] that doesn’t know that I’m not an angel.’
Corfman based her defense of venue in Montgomery County on two statements. One was made by a nonparty and thus was irrelevant to the case, and the other was made in a court case where the statement was privileged. Yet the Supreme Court refused to consider these facts in making its decision."
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.