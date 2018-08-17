Bishops request Vatican investigation as abuse crisis grows

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis is flanked by Vatican Spokesman Greg Burke as he speaks with journalists on board the flight from Baku to Rome. The Vatican has called the sex abuse described in a grand jury report in Pennsylvania "criminal and morally reprehensible." In a statement released late Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said "those acts were betrayals of trust that robbed survivors of their dignity and faith." He said that victims should know that Pope Francis is on their side. (Luca Zennaro/Pool Photo via AP)