Baby elephant joins herd at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

This Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Safari Park shows Umzula-zuli, a healthy male African elephant calf, taking its first tentative steps in the elephant enclosure under the watchful eye of its mother, Ndula, at the park in Escondido, Calif. Zookeeper Mindy Albright says the other 12 elephants sniffed the new baby and trumpeted their welcome. The elephant was born Sunday, Aug. 12, which happened to be World Elephant Day. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)