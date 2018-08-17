Remains found in New Mexico desert tunnel are missing boy

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 file photo aerial view of a makeshift compound is seen in the desert area of Amalia, N.M. New Mexico forensic investigators announced Thursday, Aug. 16, that a highly decomposed body found at a desert compound in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Georgia boy whose father is accused of kidnapping him and performing purification rituals on the severely disabled child. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said Thursday that the remains were those of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff, File) (Brian Skoloff)