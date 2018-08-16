Vigil held at Detroit church for Aretha Franklin

Arnelle Hardy, left, asks people in Lafayette Park across from the White House to join them in sending encouragement to the family of Aretha Franklin who is seriously ill, in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
DETROIT (AP) — People are praying for Aretha Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.

The special vigil at New Bethel Baptist Church began before dawn Wednesday.

The prayers come one day after Stevie Wonder visited the ailing Queen of Soul at her home. Franklin's ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, also visited Franklin, who is seriously ill.

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is ill. No more details were provided.

The 76-year-old canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest.

Church attendees sing during a prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Detroit. People are praying for Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.(Jose Juarez/Detroit News via AP)
Church attendees holds hands during a prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Detroit. People are praying for Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor. (Jose Juarez/Detroit News via AP)
This story has been corrected to remove a reference to the Rev. Jesse Jackson visiting Aretha Franklin.

Arnelle Hardy, left, asks people in Lafayette Park across from the White House to join them in sending encouragement to the family of Aretha Franklin who is seriously ill, in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2005 file photo, President George W. Bush awards singer Aretha Franklin the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, the highest civilian award, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)
