Black Americans aren't buying Omarosa's turn against Trump

Minimal association with Trump, like taking a photograph with the president in the Oval Office, was enough for protesters to decry Historically Black Colleges and University presidents on their own campuses last year. Black ministers who met with Trump are being criticized by their colleagues and some by their congregations. Among the criticized is Darrell Scott, an African-American pastor from Ohio who declared "This is probably going be ... the most pro-black president that we've had in our lifetime."