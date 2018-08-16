Puig takes swing at Hundley before Giants rally past Dodgers

Dodgers: 2B Brian Dozier was back in the lineup after leaving Monday's game due to dizziness. The Dodgers said an EKG showed abnormalities, but Dozier said he's long had an irregular heartbeat. A cardiologist ran a battery of tests Tuesday and he was cleared to play. "When you're talking about the ticker, you want to make sure everything is OK, so we went through it all," he said. "And everything was muy bien." Dozier blamed the dizziness on taking a sinus medication. ... Former phenom Julio Urias (shoulder surgery) was scheduled to throw two-plus innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday. The Dodgers hope to bring him back this season as a reliever. ... RHP Ross Stripling's move to the bullpen may be delayed by a sore back. ... RHP John Axford was placed on the 10 DL with a fractured fibula.