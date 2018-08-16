Dems pick 'firsts,' GOP goes for Trump fave in primaries

FILE - In this Jan 3, 2018, file photo, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., smiles after being administered the Senate oath of office during a mock swearing in ceremony with Vice President Mike Pence in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. The sudden downfall of Sen. Al Franken amid the rise of the #MeToo movement could set up a two-woman race for his seat, part of an unusual primary featuring both of Minnesota's Senate seats on the same ballot. Franken's successor, Democrat Tina Smith, and the endorsed Republican candidate, state Sen. Karin Housley, were heavy favorites in their respective races. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)