Modi says India will send manned flight into space by 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses to the nation on the country's Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. India will send a manned flight into space by 2022, Modi announced Wednesday as part of India's independence day celebrations. He said India will become the fourth country after Russia, the United States and China to achieve the feat and its astronaut could be a man or a woman. The space capsule that will transport India's astronauts was tested a few days earlier. In the background, Jama Masjid Mosque is seen. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)