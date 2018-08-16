Macy's rebound continues into 2Q, but shares tumble

Macy's, the first of the department store group to release its results, has been expanding its store label brands to help differentiate itself from its rivals. It's also adding more of the off-price Backstage stores and upgrading its checkout technology to make it faster and easier for shoppers. It's testing more curated merchandise displays and localized marketing. It also recently acquired the concept store called Story, which rotates themes and what it sells every few months, and brought Story's founder Rachel Shechtman aboard to create better shopping experiences at Macy's.