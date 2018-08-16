Live salmon released for ailing orca but she doesn't eat

Aboard a Lummi Nation police boat, tribal members, NOAA and others use a dip net to lift a chinook salmon from a fish tote to release through the green tube as a test into waters off San Juan Island, Wash., as viewed from aboard the King County Research Vessel SoundGardian, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. With the whale far away and a bin full of salmon pulled that morning from a state hatchery, crews did a practice run to work out the logistics of feeding live fish to a whale while staying ahead of it in a boat. The young female killer whale was too far north in Canadian waters for teams in boats carrying salmon to try to feed the emaciated animal Friday. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)