WWII POWs, buried as unknowns, to get Hawaii memorial marker

This week, the 96-year-old is in Hawaii to participate in a dedication honoring about 400 Allied prisoners killed when a Japanese ship similar to a vessel he was once on was sunk by U.S. forces unaware the POWs were on board. The men are buried in 20 separate graves marked as "unknowns" in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, which is located inside an extinct volcanic crater also known as Punchbowl.