Asian stocks slide as investors fret over China's economy

TURKEY'S TROUBLES: Turkey's currency stabilized and rose after authorities sought to ease liquidity problems in the banking system. But Turkey imposed $500 million in tariffs on U.S. goods as tensions between the countries increased. There is also no sign that Turkey's president will let the central bank raise interest rates, which economists say it should do urgently to support the currency. The Turkish ISE National 100 index slumped 3.4 after a gain of 0.8 percent Tuesday. Indexes in other emerging markets including Brazil and Russia skidded as well.