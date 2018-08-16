2 charged with shooting at car outside Clements High School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Two arrests have been made over an incident at Clements High School on Aug. 10. The incident involved two vehicles’ windows being shot out.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dwain “DJ” Lemar Croskey Jr., 18, and Caeleb Ryan Kegley, 18, for their alleged involvement. They were charged with six counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
The two were also charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief for an unrelated incident on Aug. 10 at Tanner High School. Deputies said they allegedly slashed the tires of one vehicle. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating this case, and additional arrests are pending.
Rumors began on social media after an apparent threat was made at Clements High School of an incident supposedly happening this Friday. Deputies said the post in question has been investigated by the sheriff’s office and determined to be unfounded. As a precaution, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is going to increase deputy presence at Limestone County Schools.
