COLLEGE FOOTBALL ’18: Coaches feeling heat this season

Beaty was practically set up to the fail in his first head coaching job. The Jayhawks' roster had been left woefully depleted by Charlie Weis and KU was looking for someone to clean up the mess on the relative cheap. Still, three wins in three seasons means trouble for the coach. And now there is a new athletic director at Kansas in Jeff Long. Beaty knows the deal. The Jayhawks need to show real progress in year four, but it seems like a stretch to project more than a couple victories. The next coach is likely to benefit from Beaty's cleanup.